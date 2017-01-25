Fleetwood schoolgirl is through to the finals of Open Mic UK

A schoolgirl has been hitting all the right notes in a prestigious national music competition.

Georgia Bunnell, 15, from Fleetwood, is through to the finals of Open Mic UK, an event which has helped a string of talented young singers get signed up by top record labels.

Recording artists such as Birdy, Lucy Spraggan and Jaymi Hensley from Union J all signed record deals after excelling in Open Mic UK.

Now Georgia has a chance to shine as well. The Cardinal Allen Catholic High School pupil admits she did not expect to reach the finals of the competition, which pulls in ambitious would-be-stars from across the land.

But her impressive, note-perfect renditions of classic ballads have made a big impression on the judges, helping her to pass the initial audition and two further rounds to reach the finals.

Georgia will now be heading to the NEC in Birmingham on Sunday to compete in the Under 16s category against almost 30 other hopefuls.

Georgia, of Mersey Road, said: “I’m really excited to be in the finals, I never expected it.

“I just thought it would be a good experience for me to give it a try. When I won the first round I couldn’t believe it but I wasn’t too nervous. I just try and perform the best I can and concentrate on what I’m doing.”

Georgia is being supported by her parents, builder Mike Bunnell and Fleetwood hairdresser Jemma, who have paid for singing lessons and have watched every performance, along with Georgia’s little sister Ruby, aged eight.

Dad Mike said: “I don’t know where she gets it from, there’s not really that much singing talent on either side of the family, but it got to the point where her mum and me realised she had a real talent and we got her some lessons.”

Georgia also learned to play the guitar and in the first round she and even sang one of her own songs.