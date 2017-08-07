Festival's five nights of music hits the right notes

Lytham Festival 2017 has proven the biggest yet as music fans provided a major boost to the town’s economy.

Around 60,000 people attended the five-day festival, with around a quarter of those coming for the full programme of headline shows.

Suggs with Lytham Festival's Saturday headliners Madness

The arena on Lytham Green was packed for concerts by Olly Murs, Hacienda Classical, 80s Vs 90s, Madness and the West End Proms.

Before the festival, director Peter Taylor said that ‘by a mile’ they’d had the biggest weekend bookings ever seen - quadrupled from 2016 - with 25 per cent of the crowd having weekend passes, while 20 per cent of tickets sold before acts were announced.

“People have trust in us now, and that’s proven by how much we can sell before we event announce the acts,” he said.

In a statement on Sunday he hailed the 2017 event as ‘tremendous’, adding: “We are already well into the planning of Lytham Festival 2018 and look forward to revealing the full line-up.”

The Tailormade at Lytham Festival 2017

The 2018 festival has been moved to July 23 to 29, to avoid clashing with the Ricoh Women’s British Golf Open at Royal Lytham And St Annes Golf Club on August 2 to 5.

Steve Norris, from The Taps pub in Henry Street, said it was the busiest festival he had experienced, with the variety of acts on stage reflected in his clientele.

“The bands and singers appealed to different age groups,” he said. “We had a different crowd in each night, and a very colourful and flamboyant atmosphere.

“There’s been a real feel good factor throughout; no one can complain at what it brings to Lytham.

The drenched crowd at West End Proms

“Last year had been our busiest festival for footfall and takings, but this year was much busier again.”

Coun Cheryl Little, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, added: “Thousands of visitors came to Lytham and Fylde this week which boosted the economy and put Fylde on the tourist map.

"Businesses, hotels and local eateries were brimming with residents and tourists - even speaking to local taxi drivers they said it was even better than Christmas and New Year.

"Not forgetting those visitors who came to this event not only will take away fantastic memories but the thought they will come back and visit this lovely area again - therefore adding to our visitor economy. Added to the fact that Cuffe and Taylor are local lads, this certainly all adds to the local pride.”

Blackpool's Jodie Prenger at West End Proms closing Lytham Festival