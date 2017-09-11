Embrace return with short UK tour - including Lancashire date

Embrace have announced a short tour to support the release of their seventh studio album.

The West Yorkshire band will play the 500-capacity Preston LiVe venue in the Guild Hall on Saturday November 4.

Tickets priced £20 went on pre-sale on Monday and are on general sale from Tuesday at 9am.

They will release new album Love Is A Basic Need in March next year, the first since their self-titled album in 2014.

They have three number one albums, The Good Will Out, Out Of Nothing and This New Day.

The band also recorded World At Your Feet, England’s World Cup football anthem in 2006.

They famously played Blackpool Empress Ballroom in 2000 - with a then-unknown band called Coldplay as support.

Embrace said: “It seems like forever, but we are excited to finally announce our new album is going to be called Love Is A Basic Need.

“We will also be going on a short tour of more intimate venues.

“We’ve worked really hard on the album and are all massively proud of it. We hope you like it and look forward to seeing you on tour in November.”

Go to www.seetickets.com/tour/embrace.