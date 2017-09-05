Elvis weekend hosts are left All Shook Up at ticket demands

The Winter Gardens have reported at ‘phenomenal’ response to tickets going on sale for their Elvis festival in 2018.

The venue stepped in at the eleventh hour, earlier in the summer, when organisers of three-day convention, Europe’s Tribute To Elvis, Tees Events, cancelled the event - citing a ‘family emergency’ and claiming that ‘recent events in England’ had left their guests concerned and not wishing to travel to the country.

Instead, the Winter Gardens pulled together a free two-day event, with top Elvis tributes, open mic sessions and traders in less that 24 hours. Donations were collected for the Winter Gardens Trust and the Mayor’s Charity.

Tickets for the new Elvis Celebration 2018, again organised in-house by the Winter Gardens, went on sale on Friday.

Fans desperate to get their hands on tickets on Friday were asked, via the Winter Gardens’ Facebook page, to be patient due to the ‘phenomenal’ response to the event.

Among the acts already confirmed for the three-day event on Friday, June 29 to Sunday, July 1 are Ricky Aron - Europe’s Tribute to Elvis 2015 winner, Matt King - Europe’s Tribute to Elvis 2016 winner, Steve Halliday, Peter King, Mario Kombou and Paul Molloy, with more announcements to come.

General admission tickets cost £65, with VIP entry including premium seating, souvenir lanyard and table service.