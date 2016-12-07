Elvis tribute aiming to get Viva all shook up

After his headline show at Lowther Pavilion last month, the world’s best Elvis tribute Chris Connor will once again be returning to the Fylde for two shows at Viva.

The two-night run will take place on Thursday and Friday, December 29 and 30.

It’s an act fitting of the Vegas-themed venue, which is named in honour of the Elvis hit Viva Las Vegas.

As one of the world’s leading Elvis tribute acts, Chris has been performing professionally as the Memphis-born rock and roll icon for almost a decade, recreating the sounds and moves of one of the world’s greatest ever music stars and entertainers.

He was crowned European Champion at the Images of the King contest in 2009, due to his striking likeness to Elvis. He has also been voted the ‘Best Elvis Performer Worldwide’ by a global fan poll.

Chris gives audiences the impression that the real Elvis is in the building through a combination of his voice, his perfected look and dance moves and the high-class production values underpinning his performances, all of which guarantee a great experience.

The December shows will be Oldham-born Chris’ third and fourth appearances at Viva.

Managing Director of Viva Blackpool, Martin Heywood, is excited to be welcoming Chris Connor back to Blackpool, knowing exactly how audiences will react to his superb routines.

He said: “Chris has been fantastic on his last two visits to Viva and we jumped at the chance to welcome him back here again.

“He is one of the finest Elvis impersonators in the world and his shows have to be seen to be believed. It’s an event not to be missed.

“It’s hard to believe that Chris comes from Oldham and wasn’t born in Tupelo, Mississippi in January 1935, but that’s the truth of the matter.

“We’re sure we’ll be attracting Elvis fans from across the northwest, who want to see his artistry for themselves.”

With Christmas around the corner, if you’re contemplating what present to buy for that Elvis fan in your life, it’s time for a little less conversation and a little more action.

Adult tickets are priced from £22.50. To book, visit www.vivablackpool.com or call 01253 297297.