Edward’s flying the flag for new music with symphony orchestra

Don’t forget your Union Flags, there’s Last Night Of The Proms celebrations taking place as Blackpool Symphony Orchestra (BSO) and Poulton People’s Choir join forces.

As well as the Proms favourites of Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Land Of Hope And Glory, the musicians will be celebrating the works of English composers - including a new suite by Fylde-based composer Edward Rugman called Cityscapes.

“I have been associated with the orchestra for a couple of years now, as composer in residence, and the opportunity to get a piece of music played by an orchestra these days is quite a rare thing,” he said. “It brings it to life, taking the dots off the page.”

Edward was brought up on the Fylde, and is a regular musical director with various amateur theatre groups in the area - in addition to his professional work with Russell ‘The Voice’ Watson and Collabro, who he is working with for their forthcoming tour.

Cityscapes will feature three works: Manhatten Sunsets, a jazz swing piece, the ‘filmic and romantic’ Rain Fall In Paris, and the unusual mis of Milonga In Moscow.

BSO director and conductor Helen Harrison said: “Besides being joined by Poulton People’s Choir, the orchestra is looking forward to premiering Cityscapes which will really give the orchestra to explore a whole new world of sumptuous sounds.”

Visit www.blackpoolsymphony.co.uk to book tickets for £10 for the concert at Hodgson Academy in Poulton at 7.30pm on Saturday. On-the-door entry £11.