Duo look to Galvanise Empress Ballroom

Electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers will perform one of their legendary, visually-stunning sets at the Empress Ballroom, next Friday, December 9.

Along with the likes of The Prodigy, Fatboy Slim and The Crystal Method, they were pioneers of bringing the big beat genre to the forefront of pop culture.

The friends (not real brothers) Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, first performed together in Manchester, in 1989.

After growing up together in London, the pair became a DJ partnership in 1992, named ‘The 237 Turbo Nutters’, playing a mixture of hip hop, house and techno.

After running out of songs to play, they started recording their own, releasing their first ‘Song to the Siren’ under the new alias of the ‘Dust Brothers’.

A dispute from an American collective called the Dust Brothers, forced them to change their name to The Chemical Brothers in 1995 and this is when they started to gain some commercial success, with their first track under the name ‘Leave Home’ becoming their first commercial hit, peaking at number 17.

Since their debut album ‘Exit Planet Dust’ in 1995, they’ve had six number one albums and 13 top 20 singles, including two number ones with ‘Setting Sun’ and ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’.

For the past twenty years, they have also redefined the idea of live electronic music.

In that time, their live show has evolved from humble beginnings in dank London nightclubs into one of the most in demand festival headline sets in the world.

All the while, it has adhered to the same basic idea: that the gig should create its own transcendent audio/visual space where the audience can lose themselves for the duration of the set.

The performances comprise large screens displaying psychedelic images, strobe lights, and lasers that project over the crowd.

Over the past number of years, they have had major slots at festivals including Glastonbury, Fuji Rock, HFStival and Reading/Leeds.

The Blackpool show will be the penultimate of date of their world tour, in support of their latest album ‘Born In The Echoes’, which reached number one in 2015.

Doors open at 7pm.