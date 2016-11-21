Drifting towards Viva for lead singer Ray

A former lead singer of one of the biggest-selling bands of all time - The Drifters - is heading to Viva on Thursday, December 1.

World-renowned artist Ray Lewis will be performing what is sure to be a rousing show, jam-packed with the timeless hits of a band that has touched hearts worldwide.

Ray was the voice of one of the most successful bands of all time and we are delighted that he is stopping off here in Blackpool to give us all a taste of the classic hits of The Drifters

Selling over 214 million singles and 114 million albums worldwide since their formation in 1953, The Drifters are up there with the most successful and longest-running bands in history.

Ray Lewis joined their ranks in the mid-late 70s – performing alongside music icons such as Bill Fredericks and Johnny Moore and even with one of the biggest music stars of all-time, Ben E King.

Los Angeles-born Lewis, whose first singing experiences were gained in his local church, instantly re-recorded all of the original Drifters hits so as to become the voice of The Drifters. He was one of the band’s longest-serving members, only leaving to pursue a solo career in the late 80s.

Lewis settled here in the UK 20 years ago and now performs classic Drifters’ hits with the new band he has put together – Still Driftin’.

This band is bringing its soulful repertoire to Viva in what is set to be an extraordinary celebration of some of the biggest hits the Drifters ever recorded.

From ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’ to ‘Up on the Roof’, there is a song for everyone in The Drifters’ expansive catalogue of tunes.

Martin Heywood, managing director of Viva can’t wait to welcome Ray to the resort and have Viva showcase the music of these iconic stars.

“They rank among the most prolific and successful bands in history and it will be an amazing experience having Ray here, performing live at Viva. We are sure he has a huge number of stories to share with us and it will be a privilege to hear them.”

Advanced booking is advised. Tickets start at £14.50 for adults and £9.50 for juniors.

They’re available to buy from www.vivablackpool.com or on 01253 297297.