David is going to miss us

The title of David Essex’s latest tour is aptly named.

The ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ Tour takes in the whole country and the title was chosen deliberately.

“It’s called ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ because I will miss everybody. You see, it’s my final tour so it will be very emotional.”

“I have a great band, the same musicians that have been with me for years. There’ll be four of them plus me. They are all writers and producers and we’ve been together for many years and I’ll miss them too; we’ve had lots of adventures.”

David erupted onto the scene in 1973 when his first hit Rock On stormed to number three in the charts. He became a heart-throb and his good looks, twinkling eyes and cheerful demeanour have never left him. But behind the David Essex we all ‘knew’, there was a clever, multi-talented artist.

He acts, sings and writes but cannot make up his mind which he prefers.

“I enjoy it all and have had so many wonderful times, acting on TV, stage and film, writing books and singing. I’ve had a charmed life. (The title of his autobiography)”

“But,” he qualifies. “There’s something about being in front of a live audience.”

So why stop touring?

“I really do want to spend more time with my family and be there for them, but I’m not retiring. I have a couple of film projects that I’m looking at, and the publishers are anxious for another book – plus I may do the occasional show.”

For the tour, David is planning an overall view of his whole career.

“It’s a mixture of songs, and we have a video wall behind us showing excerpts from my career.”

“I’ll do all the big hits and people have been tweeting suggestions and I’m taking those on board. There’ll be a few surprises and a few songs that people may not have heard unless they have all my albums.”

The fact that David has had a multi-faceted career is a source of pride to him, but what is he most looking forward to?

“I’m looking forward to saying ‘thank you’ to all the people that have followed my career.

“I’m so proud to have been a part of people’s psyche for so long.”

David Essex will be performing at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday.

Tickets are available from the Winter Gardens Box Office, priced from £28.50.