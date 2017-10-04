Company of Strangers return to Fleetwood

Live at Dead’uns in Fleetwood this Saturday are Oldham and Bolton band Company of Strangers.

This will be the band’s fourth gig in Fleetwood following their debut at the Royal Oak in April of last year and it will be their final appearance in the town in 2017.

Three of the band’s five members have appeared in Fleetwood regularly before with Oldham band Sly Fox, who have ceased gigging while guitarist and vocalist Dave Bridge sets up his new business.

Company of Strangers comprise Ian Fletcher on drums, Tony Cooper, bass, Mick Walsh, lead guitar, Steve Taylor, guitar and Anthony Hammond on vocals.

Taking their name from a line in the Simon and Garfunkel song The Boxer, the band perform classic rock covers with U2, Thin Lizzy, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Metallica all represented in the setlist.

The Pink Floyd number Comfortably Numb is the sole survivor of the Sly Fox setlist.

Since their formation earlier last year, the band have gigged regularly throughout the North West.

Admission to the gig is free and the music starts around 9.30pm.