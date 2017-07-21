Search

College choir joins lights show

Blackpool and The Fylde College students will take to the stage along with top local acts at this year’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On event and as part of the College’s 125-year celebrations.

The Friday night show will start with a ‘Blackpool Introduces’ showcase featuring the best of talent from the local area, including local singer songwriter James Edgar; the vocal harmonies of District 12; upcoming new band Pacific; and, the soulful vocals of Gloria Alderetti.

This will be followed by a performance from B&FC’s student choir, who will then lead the crowd in a special rendition of Happy Birthday to commemorate the college’s milestone anniversary.

This year’s switch-on, on Friday, September 1, at the Tower Headland, is being delivered by MTV as part of an ongoing partnership with VisitBlackpool.

Andy Iredale, from the college, said: “With around 20,000 students passing through our doors every year, it’s a fair bet many of those in the audience will have been to B&FC, or have some kind of connection, so we’re hoping to have a special evening. It will be a night the members our choir will always remember.”