Collectors get into the groove at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens record fair

With the vinyl revival in full flow, hundreds of collectors visited one of the UK’s biggest record fairs at Blackpool’s Winter Gardents.

Last year sales of vinyl LPs and singles outstripped downloads for the first time.

And while the number of albums sold each year is unlikely to outstrip the golden days of the 60s and 70s, even the most devoted digital music fan sould admit vinly is here to stay.

Youngsters as young as six and seven who have already caught the vinyl bug shopped for new records alongside dedicated ‘crate diggers’ with decades of experience under their belts.

Visitors could also have their purchases professionally cleaned on site.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “It is great to see that the interest in records, both old and new, is growing all the time.

The next generation- Ewan (10) and 6 year-old Tom Woodhouse have already caught the vinyl bug

“There was huge age range at the fair and the older collectors were able to pass on their tips and experience to the youngsters.

“The day was a big success and just shows that vinyl has a great future.”

