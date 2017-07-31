Charity CD ready to hit streets at punk festival

Local musicians have teamed up to back Blackpool’s homelessness charity Streetlife.

Blackpool Music Festival director Jon Bamborough and fellow music lover Brian Reddington joined forces with Jon’s daughter Victoria and local artist Jez Wright to put together CD The Streets Of Blackpool.

Featuring 16 tracks from the likes of The Membranes, Vice Squad, New Model Army, 999 and The Men They Couldn’t Hang, the CD costs £5 and will be launched at Rebellion Festival at the Winter Gardens on Thursday.

Jon said: “The bands were very happy to donate tracks freely to the cause to help out.

“Originally the idea was to release a single, then an EP, but the response was so positive it eventually became an album.

“Local musician Andy Higgins wrote the title track which opens the CD, from an idea based on the original Ralph McTell song Streets Of London on which Andy adds his own spin on the song, relating to the struggle on the streets of our town by many desperate youngsters.”

Streetlife provides shelter, support and direction to vulnerable young people, and relies on donations to maintain its presence in the town, and Jon says ‘every penny’ from the CD’s £5 cost will go to the charity.

“It’s a wonderful and heartfelt gesture from a group of people who connect totally with the hard work and help that Streetlife provide and in turn it was an easy decision from bands and musicians to donate their music royalty free,” Jon added.

“Not only that, it is an album of real quality, with plenty to say.”

Chief executive of Streetlife Jane Hugo said the CD release was very welcome.

“We are thrilled that Jon has put this CD together,” she said. “We really appreciate that people are thinking about the work we do.

“The creative arts are a great leveller.

“Young people who come to us really throw themselves into creative projects; everybody appreciates being able to express themselves through music.”