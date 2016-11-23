Chance to Sing-a-long with Shang-a-lang

Following on from the announcement about Bay City Rollers tickets rolling back in price to £1.10 on Black Friday, the band are now offering fans the chance to join them on stage.

Ticket holders are being invited to enter a singing competition on Facebook for the chance to sing with the rollers on stage at Blackpool Empress Ballroom on Friday, December 16.

Fans often follow the Scottish band clad in tartan and front man Les McKeown is thrilled to be able to give ‘super fans’ the chance to win the special prize.

He said: “We don’t perform together very often with the original line-up so to give one lucky person the chance to join us on stage and sing the Shang-a-lang finale with us is really special.

“Our fans are simply fantastic and always come out to support us so we all think it’s really important to give something back to them – we’re going to give someone a Shang-a-lang-a-Christmas Party they’ll never forget!”

Les will be joined on stage by original members Alan Longmuir and Stuart “Woody” Wood, who rejoined the band earlier this year.

The guitarist had originally left after the band’s show at T in the Park, citing the pressure of touring, but he rejoined the band a couple of months after, just in time for the Christmas shows.

The band will be performing classic hits as well as songs from their ‘Christmas Shang-a-lang’ album.

They’ll be supported in Blackpool by leading Blondie tribute Dirty Harry.

Ticket holders who want to enter the competition should film themselves singing Rollers hit Shang-a-lang and post it to the band’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RollersOfficial by Wednesday, December 7.

Entries will be judged by the band and the winner will be invited to meet the Rollers before the gig and join them on stage to sing the Shang-a-lang finale.

Last year’s Christmas shows were a sell-out so book soon to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are currently still available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk for £32.50. There will also be a limited number available, this Friday only, for the special price of £1.10, when you enter the promo code BCRBLACKFRIDAY.