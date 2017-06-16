Carly to support Collabro show

Carly Paoli has been delighting audiences throughout the world, has shared stages with Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras and Elaine Paige, and can count the Pope and Prince Charles among her fans.

And she’ll be able to capture new fans when she comes to Blackpool Opera House in November, to support musical theatre band Collabro on their latest UK tour.

I am excited to have the chance to make my UK tour debut with Collabro

“We are thrilled to welcome the very accomplished Carly Paoli as Special Guest on our 2017 Home UK tour,” the band said. “Her voice is stunning and we cannot wait to perform some huge songs alongside her this autumn.”

In addition to performing a selection of songs with Collabro, Carly will be singing songs from her debut album Singing My Dreams.

She said: “I am excited to have the chance to make my UK tour debut with Collabro. Like me, they have a passion for singing; we’ve all achieved our goals on different paths, but we all share the love of performance. To be able to perform with four guys, who love the world of musical theatre as I do, is an absolute dream.”

n Collabro, Blackpool Opera House, Saturday, November 18.