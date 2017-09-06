Canadian Celts are ready to rock

A Canadian Celtic punk band are back in town as part of an 11-week European tour.

The Real McKenzies played at Rebellion punk festival last month, and are tonight playing the second of two gigs at the Waterloo Music Bar.

Last night, they played a low-key acoustic gig, warming up ahead of tonight’s full blown electric show at the Waterloo Road venue.

A spokesman said: “It’s time for a return for some truly international ceilidh Scottish/Canadian punk rock in Blackpool.

“The Real Mckenzies hail from Vancouver, Canada; a modern day Celtic punk band deeply rooted to their Scottish heritage.

“They formed in 1992, celebrating over 25 years with a sound best described as The Sex Pistols with a heavy influence from Scottish folk legend Robbie Burns.

“They are currently on a grueling 11-week European tour including only 10 dates in the UK.

“This is quite a coup for the Blackpool venue to get two nights as last minute shows, which were only possible due to a travel days heading to Scotland.

“This band plays to huge crowds in Europe, Canada and America and it will certainly be a lively gig.

“They perform in full Highland regalia complete with kilts and bagpipes and are a credit to their ancestors though not entirely traditional!”

From 7pm.

* Also at the Waterloo Music Bar this week is Save The Male - in aid of CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Dope Promo hosts the night for the charity which is dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK.

A spokesman said: “We have selected a great line-up for the evening from around the North West.

“Suicide is a very real problem and with 75% of all suicides being male we feel we can help raise some awareness and hopefully help save a few lives!

Up-and-coming Manchester hip hop band The Shady 80s join Blackpool’s own Eye The Bomb, and Regimes a ‘young fun loving, funk driven rock band from Blackburn.’