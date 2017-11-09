Boss man of British blues set to mix it up in show celebrating 65th album

Hailed as the godfather of British blues, John Mayall comes to Blackpool this weekend.

Sunday’s tour date comes after the release of the 83-year-old’s 65th original album Talk About That earlier this year and features special guests The Buddy Whittington Band.

The show will feature tracks from the blue six decade-long career which has seen him become one of the most prolific British musicians of all time - and any genre.

The guitarist, singer and organist rose to fame in the early 1960s UK blues revolution with the formation of his band John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, who featured a cast of legendary members such as Eric Clapton, Mick Taylor, Peter Green, and Mick Fleetwood in different line-ups of the group.

Speaking of the tour, John said: “We play a different set every night drawn from a list of about 40 songs.

“No two sets are the same. I try to make it a good mixture and a cross-section of my career from the earliest songs to the latest.

“It makes the tour interesting.”

His pioneering blues-blend has seen him find fame in America, where he was heralded for his many jazz/rock/blues innovations - culminating in being nominated for a Grammy Award, for his 1993 album Wake Up Call.”

The blues veteran was awarded an OBE for his services to British music in 2005, and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame last year.

Having permanently retired the Bluesbreakers name in 2008, Mayall began touring with George Rzab on bass and Jay Davenport - keeping Mayall’s songs as dynamic and bold as ever.

All tickets £30.50 to £35 from www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.

JOHN MAYALL

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Sunday, November 12, 7.45pm

01253 290190