Bootleg has a view to Akil with MC booking

One sixth of American alternative hip hop collective Jurassic 5 will perform at Bootleg Social on Thursday, December 15.

Akil the MC will rap at the Topping Street venue as part of his ‘I Am Somebody’ world tour.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Akil honed in his MC talents by taking inspiration from the late 70s and early 80s hip hop movement. As a founder member of Jurassic 5, Akil played a major role in their success, contributing as an MC, song and chorus writer, producer and dance coordinator.

The show promises to be a combination of Jurassic 5 classics, such as ‘Concrete Schoolyard’, as well as his new solo material.

It’s the latest high profile booking for local alternative and underground promotion outfit ‘Dope Promo’.

On a video, posted on Dope Promo’s Facebook page, Akil said: “Blackpool, real hip hop will be in the building!”

Advanced tickets are priced at £7.50 from www.skiddle.com.

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased on the door for £10, from 7pm on Thursday, December 15.