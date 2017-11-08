Boon for Willows Folk Club as Roberts and Lakeman sign in

Two major figures in the world of folk music will be playingin Kirkham tonight.

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have long established themselves as one of the UK folk scene’s most rewardingly enduring partnerships and music lovers can catch them at The Willows Folk Music Club, Kirkham, at 8.30pm.

Twice recent winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Duo – 2016 and 2013 – the couple’s intimacy and strength of passion on stage have won them many fans and an enviable reputation as ‘Songwriters par excellence’.

They have built upward from their last two highly praised albums ‘‘Tomorrow Will Follow Today” and “Hidden People’’.

With a story that includes over 20 years of music making with the likes of Seth Lakeman (Sean’s brother), Cara Dillon, Levellers, Kate Rusby and Show of Hands, Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have consolidated themselves as pillars of modern British folk.

* Contact The Willows, Bryning Fern Lane, Kirkham, on reservations.willowsfolkclub@gmail.com