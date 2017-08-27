BLACKPOOL YOU'RE ON FIRE! Will Smith sets resort alight on a legendary night

"We'll be back," pledged Will Smith's son Trey on an incredible night which will go down in resort history.

The Hollywood megastar wowed a 20,000-strong crowd on the Tower Festival Headland.

Will Smith on stage at Livewire Festival in Blackpool. Pics Dave and Darren Nelson

He took fans through the years, reflecting on 30 years of show business, alongside long-time collaborator and friend DJ Jazzy Jeff.

He told the crowd: "Let's take them back, let's see if they really want to have some fun."

And they responded with all their heart and might, singing back every lyric on the warm summer's night which brought the three-day Livewire Festival to a close.

Speaking to the Gazette, Trey - Will's son who inspired the emotional track Just The Two Of Us - said he believed his dad was enjoying the performance.

"It's incredible," the 24-year-old said. "Looking at my dad up there he's obviously loving it.

"We'll definitely be back. The people here are so friendly and the energy is amazing."

Speaking about the hit Just The Two of Us, he said: "It still gets me every time, it's just so well written."

The set opened with Boom! Shake The Room - as a tonne of pyrotechnics lit the stage and Will was lifted into view.

The hits then rolled at a pace; Gettin' Jiggy Wit' It, Men In Black, Miami, before going into the old skool tracks including Will and Jazzy's debut Girls Ain't Nothing But Trouble and Grammy Award-winning Parents Don't Understand.

The Bad Boys, Collatoral Damage, i-Robot and I Am Legend actor Will said: "Blackpool, you're all on fire tonight."

Which was no surprise, given the awesome pyrotechnic and fireworks throughout the show - with Will reportedly having put £40,000 into the budget for that himself.

Flames leapt into the night sky from the stage, warming the thousands of spectators who were having the time of their lives.

DJ Jazzy Jeff added: "We are here with 20,000 of our closest friends."

The duo even shared a teaser of their new music with their new-found friends, with Will paying tribute to the world needing to be a brighter place.

The set came to a euphoric close, with Summertime followed by a Switch and Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme song mash-up and a spectacular fireworks' display over the Irish Sea.

Speaking from the artists' viewing platform during the set, one of the warm-up acts Fatman Scoop, who played last year's Switch-On night, told The Gazette: "It's a great vibe. There's such a good energy.

"I told Will about it from my experience last year."

Jason Hayward from Phats and Small added: "It's been an honour to be part of this.

"Blackpool Tower, the Promenade, it has exceeded my expectations. It's like Paris meets Vegas.

"It's incredible, the response has been amazing. And I've got to meet Will Smith!"

As support acts hyped the crowd, behind the scenes, Mayor of Blackpool Ian Coleman, deputy mayor Gary Coleman and deputy mayoress Debbie Coleman had the privilege of meeting and chatting to the hip hop duo.

Mayor Coleman said: "He was very friendly and he's really pleased to be here in Blackpool.

"He said he's enjoying being by the sea and is pleased to be here with us."

Music lovers travelled from far and wide to see Hollywood star Will Smith and friend and collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff perform in the resort.

Earlier in the night, songstress Lina was first to take to the stage.

The Voice Israel winner opened the gig saying: "I'm so grateful to Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff for picking me."

Phats and Small got the crowd jumping and waving with their bass-heavy dance hit Got To Turn Around and dropping in dance classics such as Hey Boy Hey Girl and U Got The Love, hyping up the party vibe.

Fat Man Scoop took it to another level with a massive burst of energy and fun, with hit Be Faithful sending the crowd wild before the stars of the night hit the stage.

Dancing on the artists' platform, deputy Mayor Coun Gary Coleman summed up the night: "For our little town to host an evening like this, it's really something.

"It's incredible!"