Blackpool date for Libertines

One of the biggest acts on the British alternative music scene are set to stop off in Blackpool as part of a whistle-stop tour of the British seaside.

The Libertines will headline the Empress Ballroom on September 22, the first stop on the group’s seven-night ‘…Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour’.

The run of shows kicks off in Blackpool and ends in Brighton, taking in Hull, Plymouth, Scarborough and Margate along the way.

And frontman Carl Barât believes the group will feel at home at the seaside.

He said “We’re looking for a home, one roof for the many splendoured trappings of Arcady, a factory, with a guest house, bar and studio.

"We do like to be beside the seaside and we hope to find that home on this tour... watch this space!”

The Libertines rose to fame in the early 2000s following the release of debut album Up The Bracket.

As well known for dramatic on stage fallouts and the tabloid-friendly antics of guitarist and singer Pete Doherty the band disappeared off the radar following the release of their self-titled second album.

But the group returned with a bang two years ago.

Their highly anticipated third album Anthems For Doomed Youth in September 2015 entered the charts at number three and the group headlined the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Tickets for the Blackpool Empress Ballroom show go on sale 9am on Friday and are available from www.thelibertines.com.