Big O tribute act Barry Steeles the limelight

Roy Orbison tribute act Barry Steele will be celebrating his 10th year as a tribute with a show at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

On Saturday, February 18, Barry Steele and Friends will perform all of the Big O’s greatest hits.

Steele is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading Roy Orbison tributes.

He has performed all over the world, stunning audiences with his uncanny similarity and ability to authentically revive the American’s sound.

It was on a family holiday in Cornwall that Barry took the first steps on the road to becoming a professional singer, when his wife Lynne and their daughter Leonie entered him into a singing competition, resulting in a fellow competitor telling him that he sounded just like Roy Orbison, despite singing Robbie at the time

As well as Roy Orbison hits, the show will feature songs by The Beatles, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Shadows, Cilla Black, and of course The Traveling Wilburys, all backed by a big screen.

Tickets for Barry Steele and Friends: The Roy Orbison Story cost £21.50 and are available from www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk and 01253 290190.