Bay City Rollers roll back ticket prices

With Black Friday approaching, Bay City Rollers fans are being encouraged to snap up a limited number of specially priced tickets for their Blackpool date.

Tickets to the rollers’ gigs were priced at £1.10 in 1974 and now fans can roll back the clock and grab themselves a bargain, seeing them reunited at Blackpool Winter Gardens on Friday, December 16 for the same price, a saving of £31.40.

The band has reunited for the festive shows and is delighted to be giving something back to their hordes of loyal fans who have followed them over the years.

Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown said: “There is nothing we love as much as our fans so we want to invite them along to have a Shang-a-lang-a-Xmas party with us in Blackpool at this super low price.

“This offer is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the Rollers’ reunited for the same price that it would have cost you 42 years ago – its Rolleriffic!”

Les will be joined on stage by original Rollers’ Alan Longmuir and Stuart “Woody” Wood as the trio hit the road together once again for their December dates.

Full price tickets for The Bay City Rollers’ Shang-a-lang-a-Xmas Party are priced from £32.50.

To take advantage of the special, limited time £1.10 ticket offer, visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk and book using offer code BCRBLACKFRIDAY.