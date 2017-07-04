Band sail on with album and tour

Starsailor have announced tour dates to promote their new album All This Life due to be released in September.

The band, who formed in Wigan and feature Chorley-born singer James Walsh, will tour the UK throughout October.

James describes new single Listen to Your Heart as, “an energetic, emotional song”.

He said: “I think in doing what we do, you have to be emotion and instinct lead.

“If every decision was sensible, practical and mulled over, we’d never have done anything or got anywhere. It’s not always easy, so you have to keep reminding yourself.”

Of the album and recording process, he said; “Recording the album was an intense and rewarding experience and we’re excited to get it out there. There’s a good mix of the aspects of the band people know and love, and a few changes in direction.”

The band play at Liverpool 02 Academy on October 19 and Manchester Ritz on the 24th.

Starsailor are also appearing at the Hope and Glory Festival in Liverpool on August 5, headlining the Wonders of the Age stage alongside James, Public Service Broadcasting and Blackpool’s Membranes.