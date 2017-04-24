Bananarama together after split

The classic 80s girl group Bananarama will bring their reunion tour to Blackpool.

The record-breaking trio are heading back out on the tour - for the first time with all three original members Sara, Keren and Siobhan.

The 15 date tour will kick off on November 12 with a Blackpool show on Monday, November 13. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am.

Sara said: “Keren and I have toured as a duo for years, but we never toured or played live with Siobhan.

“We’ve been talking about this idea for a while and now the moment has finally arrived it’s incredibly exciting.

“Lots of fans have often asked ‘please just do one tour with Siobhan,’ so now their wishes have come true.”

Keren added: “We’ll be performing all the hits and some surprises too, I really can’t wait it’s gonna be an amazing party every night.”

“These were my formative years,” adds Siobhan. “I never thought it would happen again. It’s like going back down the road to find a piece of myself that I left back then. The older I get, the more I realise it was pretty magical.”