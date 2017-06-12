Baby-faced Elvis joins the Legends family

Award-winning Sands Venue is bringing back a host of tributes to some of the world’s best known megastars for summer 2017.

Starting from Thursday, and running through to November, an unbeatable list of music icons can be seen in three different shows each week.

This year for the first time, in addition to two of the famous award-winning Legends shows each week, there will be A Night With A Legend on selected Fridays - where fans can enjoy a dedicated show of their favourite Legend.

Robbie Williams, Neil Diamond, Michael Jackson, Blues Brothers and Elvis will all appear for the first time in their own shows at Sands in the all new ‘Night With’ format.

Tommy Holland, who will be performing Elvis for Legends this year, is a 19-year-old from Bolton who has already won the title King of Britain in the British ETA Championships 2017.

Legends producer and director Richard Chance said: “He is set to take the Elvis world by storm and shake, rattle and roll a few Legends fans too!”

Also new to the show for 2017, Emma Wright’s acclaimed Amy Winehouse takes to the stage, along with Jed Fry’s Tom Jones and Ed Jackson’s Michael Jackson.

They will be joined by firm favourites Dean Richardson as Freddie Mercury, Gary Ryan as Neil Diamond, Matt Byrne as Robbie Williams and Leanne Fury as Lady Gaga.

While production for Legends goes on all year round with costumes, routines and music constantly being added to the show, the cast and crew have all been busy in other directions.

Last year saw three ‘Legends babies’ born to the team.

First in March 2016, Charlie Arthur made his appearance born to the production’s longest-serving member, choreographer Wendy Barrett (aka Hollands) and Elton tribute artiste Jimmy Love.

He was followed in May by Seren Alexandra Jenkins, born to Legends host and presenter, Gaz Jenkins and longstanding cast member and dancer Emma Cullen.

Finally, in September Jacob Charles John Chance entered the Legends world, born to Richard Chance and his partner Leanne Fury - aka Lady Gaga.

None of the team have slept since - but will doubtless be sharing baby sitting duties.