Amy Winehouse tribute Lioness roars into life

Amy Winehouse tribute ‘Lioness’ will be performing a warm-up gig at Aztex, St Annes, on Thursday as a precursor to a UK tour.

Featuring local singer Emma Wright, who was a finalist on ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes, Lioness aim to recreate the unique live experience that Amy Winehouse provided before her death.

Amy Winehouse was one of the UK’s biggest stars between 2003 and her death in 2011 and Lioness are named after her posthumous 2011 album.

In the band, Emma is backed by a full five piece backing band and a full stage show.

Two of those joining Emma are Tobi Ogunnaike and Pierrot Obi, who will be taking the roles of Amy’s backing vocalists Ade and Zalon. Thursday’s show will be their official unveiling, adding another layer of authenticity.

The band are made up of hand-picked experienced musicians, carefully selected to maintain the accuracy to the original performances of Amy. The crafted show focuses on the vocal talent and soul of Amy, unhindered by the dark side to her addictions to alcohol and substances.

The show is taking place at the new Aztex venue located underneath the Pleasure Island cinema.

To book tickets, visit www.amywinehousetribute.net and fill out the contact form. Doors open at 8pm.