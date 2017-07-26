Alfie's fans get together around the world for Trinity appeal

Fans of celebrity singer Alfie Boe have backed Trinity Hospice’s latest fundraising campaign with a YouTube marathon.

The Blackpool-born star called on his fans to get behind the Trinity Get Togethers in aid of the organisation.

They responded by spending a weekend watching 51 videos of the singer and Trinity patron on the video sharing platform, raising almost £500 thanks to their dedication to the cause.

Alfie, who grew up in Fleetwood, sent them a message for the event, saying: “Thank you so much for getting together to raise money for Trinity.

“As a patron, I hold the hospice very dear to my heart and your contributions will ensure their brilliant work continues.”

The Trinity Get Together campaign is urging people to hold an event and raise money for the Bispham-based hospice.

A spokesman said: “Alfie and his team give us a global reach that as a local charity on the Fylde coast we would otherwise never have.

“It’s very heartening to read messages of support that have been sent to us from across the world.”