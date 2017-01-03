A Moody solution to the New Year blues

A band featuring original members of the Moody Blues will open the 2017 season at Preston Guild Hall, on Saturday.

Drummer Gordy Marshall and keyboard player Paul Bliss performed together with The Moody Blues for over 20 years.

Gordy comes straight from 25 years of touring with The Moody Blues, his last performance with the Moodies being at the Glastonbury Festival.

For Paul, In addition to 20 years of touring with the band, he has written hits for the likes of Olivia Newton-John, Janet Jackson, Uriah Heep and Celine Dion as well as performing and writing for The Hollies for a number of years.

They’re joined in the band by current 10cc lead singer Mick Wilson, Guitarist for Leona Lewis and Westlife Tim Maple and Malcolm Moore, James Blunt’s bass player.

It’s a perfect chance to experience performances of classic Moody Blues hits including ‘Nights in White Satin’, ‘Go Now’, ‘Tuesday Afternoon’ and ‘Legend of a Mind’.

Tickets are priced at £24. To book call 01772 804444 or visit www.prestonguildhall.com