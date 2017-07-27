Music or mirth with Rose or Roy

Two contrasting but popular regulars on the Viva Blackpool stage are both back in town for the weekend.

Sharing the bill tomorrow night will be outrageous funny man Roy Chubby Brown and Irish singing sensation Rose-Marie.

In the main room, fans are sure to be offended with the ‘too-rude-for-TV’ antics of Chubby.

A Viva spokesman said: “Packed with belly busting jokes, Chubby is Chubby in every sense of the word.

“As politically incorrect as ever the ‘World’s Most Outrageous Comedian’ is far too rude for TV, so this live performance is the only place to catch his unique comedy style.

“Supported by a guest band at each performance – come and enjoy a night with Roy Chubby Brown by the seaside right here at Viva Blackpool.”

Meanwhile, in the intimate setting of the Round Room, Rose-Marie will be supported by keyboard player and singer Andy Mudd, who specialises in a tribute to Billy Joel.

The spokesman added: “This is a night not to be missed in the company of two true talents. We’ll see you there Dear Hearts for the craic and more.”

Visit www.vivablackpool.com for details.