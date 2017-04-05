Make a date for welcoming millions into Blackpool

It’s going to be a busy summer in Blackpool.

Tourism chiefs have announced this year’s programme of events that is set to attract millions of people to the resort over the coming months.

Featuring award-winning events, the packed schedule features a range of free events and festivals that include summer staples such as the air show and Ride the Lights.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council said: “We offer an excellent free events calendar in Blackpool every year enabling as many people as possible to enjoy this fabulous resort.

“It makes no difference whether you are a resident or a visitor because these events are for everyone and we pride ourselves on ensuring they appeal to as wide an audience as possible.

“It is very rare to find a town with so many large scale free events and it is very easy to take them for granted but a huge amount of work is carried out by the VisitBlackpool team to ensure our events are the best every time.”

In addition, the resort will host a range of entertainment, with hit shows including Sister Act, Hairspray and Evita coming to the Winter Gardens.

To see the full programme of events for 2017, visit www.visitblackpool.com