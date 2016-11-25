Just like home for The Overtones

Vocal harmony group The Overtones will be following their friends Michael Ball and Alfie Boe onto the Opera House stage, tonight.

The five-piece are going on a UK tour just in time for Christmas with Blackpool being the second stop.

One of the five, Mike Crawshaw said: “We’ve performed in Blackpool several times and every time we’ve loved it.

“We’ve performed at the Opera House before and you feel how steeped in history it is. You wanna get there and do it justice. It’s wonderful.

“We’ve recorded before with Michael Ball and we’re good friends with Alfie as well, so they might leave little messages for us in the dressing room. It almost feels like we’re coming home.”

Bristolian Mike admits that he relishes the northern legs of his tours, adding: “I don’t want to put down southern crowds but there is certainly an atmosphere when you go up north that you don’t get elsewhere in the country.

“They’re a rowdy bunch but it makes the night so much fun.”

Tickets are priced from £29.50 and are available from gigsandtours.com