Joe brings the variety for bank holiday bonanza

Celebrate the bank holiday in true Blackpool style as the cast of Viva Variety is joined by Joe Longthorne on Sunday night.

Joe is once more being treated for lymphoma, and has delayed the start of his season at the cabaret venue.

But they’re excited to welcome him back this weekend.

Joe’s management has said: “His medical team are very pleased with his progress, Joe’s been following doctor’s orders, taking plenty of rest and quiet time with gentle exercise. He’s on a long course of treatment and so far all the signs are positive.

The show is hosted by Viva’s own Leye D Johns, with the in-house singers and dancers, and headlined by The Jerseys.

Tickets cost from £12.50.