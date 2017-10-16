James and Ola return to Blackpool to celebrate their 18-year love

Two of the biggest stars to emerge from Strictly Come Dancing will chart their own love story in a new touring show.

The first night of James and Ola: Uncensored is at Blackpool Opera House on March 3, 2018 – 18 years to the month after James and Ola Jordan first met.

The resort holds a lot of memories for the couple.

Both James and Ola come from a competitive dancing background, and met in 2000 when both needed new partners.

James, flew to Poland to try-out with Ola, and a month later she moved to England not able to speak a single word of English.

Within six months of meeting they entered their first competition together and after this amazing partnership was formed they went onto compete all over the world, winning many championships regularly competing in Blackpool.

They have also visited the resort many times as party of the Strictly line-up.

Ola left the show in 2013, followed by James two years later.

James has been a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, and the All-Star version of the show earlier this year, and Ola took part in the ITV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016.

James said: “It’s great to be able to do our own tour, our way, and to offer something totally different to any other dance show.

“We want to perform a sexy, edgy interpretation of our life story, whilst still having all the sparkle and fun people expect from us - and the best part is that we get to dance together again. ”

n Tickets: Tickets at www.ticketmaster.co.uk