Get ready for some blues rock classics

Fleetwood R n B Club begins its programme for 2017 on Friday at Lord Street’s Royal Oak.

Fleetwood R n B Club begins its programme for 2017 on Friday at Lord Street’s Royal Oak.

The Friday evening gig features Lancaster-based power trio Tin Pan Alley who return to Fleetwood for their fourth gig at Deaduns having made their debut there in September 2015.

The band has been a regular visitor to the Fylde coast over the years, often at the Kite Club in Blackpool and more recently at Fleetwood’s Wyre Blues Club.

Tin Pan Alley gigs regularly at venues throughout the North West and frequently features on the bill at festivals and other events.

All the songs are classics in their own right, requested by punters young and old from a solid fan base that stretches all over the North of England.

The musical heritage of the era is unique and played because the boys in the band still love it, constantly learning new fan favourites and some less well known tunes.

And they stand by the saying that ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ believing it is a good way of describing a band that still plays the material that they grew up with.

The band is fronted by Nigel ‘Tanny’ Tansley on guitar and vocals, with Graham Goral on bass and backing vocals and Kevin Cook on drums and percussion.

Tin Pan Alley performs covers of Stevie Ray Vaughan, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynrd, ZZ Top, Free, Bad Company and Jimi Hendrix among others.

“The music of this era is timeless,” says Tanny.

“We still love playing it and we’ll keep the white van rolling for as long as there is an audience for classic blues rock.”

Fleetwood R n B Club will continue to meet regularly at the Royal Oak on the third Friday of the month throughout the year.

February’s guests are popular Oldham outfit Band of Gypsies. As their name suggests, the band are known for their classic rock covers including Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath.

Admission is free and the music starts around 9.30pm.