English Touring Opera bring passion

English Touring Opera will be bringing St John’s Passion to Blackpool Citadel on Friday.

This unique project involves translations by 12 writers from different faiths and backgrounds, 30 different choirs singing alongside professional soloists, and the added incentive that concert-goers can pay what they want, be it currency or otherwise.

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams along with the UK’s longest-held hostage in Lebanon John Mccarthy, Buddhist monk Maitreyabandhu, and stand up comedian and writer A.L. Kennedy are among the names who have written translations, bringing a range of contemporary colours thanks to their varied backgrounds.

James Conway, English Touring Opera’s General Director, said: “Without prompting, the translators have all reference the rather scary climate of our times and the need to engage with each other. We are excited to be working with such a diversity of personalities, and are hoping they’ll give a modern resonance to the St John Passion, reflecting the society we live in.”

For tickets, visit englishtouringopera.org.uk.