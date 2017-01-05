Viva still in the Christmas spirit

Christmas may have been almost two weeks ago but if you’re still in the festive spirit, Viva Blackpool have you covered.

The final Jingle Bells Ball of this year’s season will start at 8.45pm on Saturday night.

Hosted by 2016’s Lancashire Tourism Superstar Leye D Johns, the show promises laughs a plenty, as well as the best local vocalists performing party tunes and solo numbers.

The venues resident dancers, The Viva Showgirls will also add a bit of pizazz to proceedings.

Last month, Viva staff tried to bring a bit of Christmas spirit to those less fortunate by taking part in the ‘Price of a Pint’ Challenge. This saw everyone from the venue, from managing Director Martin Heywood, to Leye D Johns, to box office staff heading out with a fund of three pounds – the cost of a pint – to see how much food they could buy in exchange.

All the food was donated to the Blackpool Food Bank for distribution to front-line agencies and charities who help those in need.

Sue Taylor – one of the employees who took part – managed to buy soap and toothpaste, plus tinned vegetables, spaghetti and beans, with her three pounds, proving that even what seems like a relatively small amount of cash can result in a number of additions to the food pile.

Viva’s managing director, Martin Heywood, said: “We’re known as the Vegas venue at the heart of Blackpool, but we also want to show our heart-felt support for Blackpool and good causes in and around the town. The Blackpool Food Bank is definitely one of those.”

Tickets for the Jingle Bells Ball are available within three different price bands from www.vivablackpool.com and 01253 297297.

The event is strictly 18+.