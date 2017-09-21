Viewers are very happy with Corrie's new extra episode

Coronation Street fans have shown their approval of the show's new double-bill Wednesdays as its debut brought an extra half hour of wedding drama to screens.

The ITV soap broadcast its second mid-week helping for the first time on Wednesday night, increasing the show's airtime to six episodes per week.

Creators launched the new timetable with a bang during the roller-coaster wedding event that saw bride Eva and Maria descend into a vicious fountain fight after Maria (Samia Longchambon) revealed Eva's (Catherine Tyldesley) pregnancy lies to all the wedding guests.

Later, Eva almost fell out of a high hotel window as she proved her love for hurt groom Aidan (Shayne Ward), Jenny Bradley and Johnny Connor moved their wedding to the hospital so they could involve poor Rita, and Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) finally discovered the true identity of her stalker.

Comedian Jim Moir, best known by stage name Vic Reeves, has also arrived on the Cobbles as the outspoken NewsCo employee, Colin.

With the promise of more scandalous storylines ahead, viewers are thrilled with the show's extra slot on television schedules.

Matt Page commented on Twitter: "Coronation Street was fabulous tonight, I cannot wait for extra Eps on Wednesdays! Well done everyone involved! Much love."

Another wrote: "These were the best episodes ever! I couldn't stop laughing at Maria's and Eva's fight!!"

One person even added: "Super excited...Been wanting a double Corrie Wednesday for years."

But there were some mixed opinions, with one person questioning whether the extra episode should be aired on another night, to spread the episodes across the week.

Coronation Street continues on ITV at 7:30pm on Friday.