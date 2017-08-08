Poetry sessions promise to be dead good - and pack a Punch

Lancashire’s Dead Good Poets are hosting two events this week with an open invite for people to join them.

On Thursday, their monthly spoken word, open mic night takes place at Ben And Johnny’s Tapas Bar, Wood Street, St Annes, from 6.30pm.

New writers are invited to join in the fun the regular crowd

A spokesman said: “New writers are invited to join in the fun the regular crowd.

“Our theme is ‘Off the peg/Off the hook’ but is not compulsory.”

Then, on Friday from 2.30pm, the group is hosting a workshop at the Grundy Art Gallery in Blackpool– creating works in response to the current exhibition, Love Life by Emma Hart and Jonathan Baldock.

The exhibition is a re-imagining of the Punch and Judy story.

The Grundy’s education officer, Taneesha Ahmed, will be on hand to support the session.

Both events are free. Email deadgoodpoets@hotmail.co.uk to book the Grundy event.

• The stage version of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny will be back at Preston Guild Hall from May 2 to 5, following a West End summer season.

It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny! There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be sooooooooo boring. But Granny has a secret.

Tickets on sale now, from £16.50. Call 01772 804444 to book.