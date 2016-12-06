Local artist’s new exhibition is Feb-ulous

Blackpool based artist Diana Zwibach-Febland – whose work graces some very special private collections and art galleries internationally - is to present an exhibition of her work

The event at the Febland Group, Ashworth Road, Blackpool, from December 15-18, is a chance to glimpse paintings, drawings, prints and other works created by an artist with a highly distinctive style.

The exhibition HERE and NOW features works of the last decade and deals with themes of journeying from past to present. Paintings will be on sale in support of Blackpool Carers Centre.

Diana is artistic director at the Febland Group which rallied to designer Laurence Llewelyn Bowen’s appeal for contributors to donate ‘lovely pieces’ while hundreds of BBC DIY SOS volunteers transformed a semi-derelict building on Newton Drive into a beautiful carers centre, Beaverbrooks House.

The exhibition will be opened by the High Sheriff of Lancashire John Barnett MBE DL at 1pm.

Buyers of Diana’s art in the past includes Hollywood star Shirley MacLaine, the late philanthropist Sir Charles Clore, British financier, and acclaimed Israeli cellist Micha Maisky.