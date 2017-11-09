King pops back to Blackpool

Fans of superstar pop legend Michael Jackson will be beating a path to the Grand Theatre next week for the return of tribute show Thriller Live!.

The long-running West End hit show - proud to have no script or story - returns to the resort on Monday celebrating the music of the artist hailed as the King Of Pop.

The record-breaking production will be at the Grand from Monday to Saturday, November 18 and promises to have fans dancing in the aisles.

Thriller Live! has been seen by more than four million people in 32 countries and played more than 5,100 performances worldwide.

The show features two hours-plus of non-stop hits - including Can You Feel It, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal and Beat It.

It pays homage to Jackson’s legendary live performances and innovative dance moves executed with flair, precision and passion.

A spokesman added: “Thriller Live! is unlike other West End musicals.

There is no script or story, it is instead a eye-popping spectacular concert celebration of Michael Jackson’s music and dance legacy, bringing to life on stage his amazing high-energy dancing and the pulsating sound of many of pop’s greatest hits, and features specially created video footage and effects and dazzling choreography by the show’s award-winning director, Gary Lloyd.”

Call 01253 290190 for tickets.