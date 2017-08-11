Final week of photo display

Time is running out to take a look at the hundreds of images on display at this year’s Lytham St Annes Phtoographic Society Photoshow.

These are just some of the entries singled out by the judges – and visitors to the exhibitions will get the chance to peruse more than 500 photos submitted by members.

Lytham St Annes Photographic Society is holding its annual Photoshow exhibition. One of the winning entries: Kuli Virdee's 'Shelter'

Members of all ages and experience levels have submitted work to be showcased at the Drive Methodist Church hall, on Clifton Drive, St Annes.

A society spokesman said: “Every year, our Photoshow inspires people to join the society and have a go at entering.”

The Photoshow runs until next Saturday.

It is open 10am to 5pm today, Monday to Friday from 10am until 7pm and 10am to 2pm on August 19, the final day.

Lytham St Annes Photographic Society is holding its annual Photoshow exhibition. One of the winning entries: David Broughton's 'Teasels'

The show will be closed to the public on Sunday.

Lytham St Annes Photographic Society is holding its annual Photoshow exhibition. One of the winning entries: Gordon Watson's 'Bamburgh Dawn'