Explore art through film with Blackpool Odeon screenings

Exhibition On Screen will be bringing event cinema to Blackpool with two brand new films.

‘I, Claude Monet’ and ‘The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism’ will show at the Blackpool Odeon on the Tuesday, February 21 and Tuesday, March 21 respectively.

Exhibition On Screen are renowned for making incredible art exhibitions and movements from around the world. Last year saw the release of their celebrated film Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse in conjunction with the Royal Academy, which was a huge success.

The two upcoming films explore in-depth the individual artist and an artistic movement which formed the foundation of modern art.

Describing the films, a spokesman said: “I, Claude Monet, a fresh new documentary based entirely on Claude Monet’s personal letters, will reveal Monet the artist, businessman and lover as never before.

“The Artist’s Garden tells the intertwining stories of American Impressionism and The Garden Movement which flourished between 1887–1920. Both movements responded to rapid social change brought about by America’s industrialisation.

For more information visit exhibitiononscreen.com. Tickets will be available to book closer the time from www.odeon.co.uk/cinemas/blackpool/68.