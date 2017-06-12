Dancing on Ice star Dan Whiston offers free zumba lessons

Dancing on Ice star Dan Whiston is to host a special free zumba class at The Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The winner of three series of the hit ITV show will take the lead on the dancefloor for the craze which combines dance and aerobic moves to energetic music.

Dan is a local lad whose ice skating and dancing skills have wowed the whole country on TV

The Ballroom is hosting the one-off celebrity class to raise awareness of keeping fit during Merlin Health and Safety Week.

Everybody who attends the one hour class, which begins at 9am on Thursday, is welcome to stay in the Ballroom and continue dancing to the sounds of the world-famous Wurlitzer.

Dan won the first series of Dancing on Ice with partner and former Coronation Street and Emmerdale actress Gaynor Faye, the fifth series with soap actress Hayley Tamaddon and the eighth series with Olympic artistic gymnast Beth Tweddle.

Tony Harris, H&S Manager for the Merlin attractions in Blackpool, said: "We are looking forward to seeing him show us how to Zumba at this free session in the Ballroom, to improve everyone fitness while having fun."

Free tickets are available from the Blackpool Tower admissions desks.