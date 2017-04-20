Cult TV show Monkey is back!

If you grew up in the late 70s or early 80s, this news is magic.

The cult Japanese television drama based on the Chinese novel, Journey to the West is being rebooted in a new series called The Legend of Monkey.

Production of the new show is already underway in New Zealand and will appear on ABC, TVNZ and on Netflix.

The brand new cast of, Monkey (Chai Hansen), Pigsy (Josh Thomson), Tripitaka (Luciane Buchanan) and Sandy (Emilie Cocquerel) will fly to our screens next year.

For those that don't know who Monkey is, here is a quick plot summary...

Monkey demands a gift of a magical staff from a Dragon King and is given the task of guarding the Peach Garden of Immortality, but he eats the peaches and becomes immortal, and is then buried under a mountain so that he may learn patience.

Eventually, Monkey is released by a monk called Tripitaka, who has been tasked to undertake a dangerous adventure.

From flying clouds to magical staffs, we hope the reboot brings back some of the magic of the original.

Which other TV classics would you like to see return to our screens? Let us know in the comments below.