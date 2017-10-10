Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon up for award

Soap actress Lucy Fallon has been nominated for a prestigious Royal Television Society North West Award.

The 21-year-old Cleveleys star is up for the title of best performance in a continuing drama for her role as Bethany Platt in ITV’s Coronation Street.

Her harrowing child sexual exploitation storyline is also in the running to be named best continuing drama storyline.

The plot came to a dramatic conclusion last week, when Bethany’s abuser Nathan was found guilty of rape and conspiracy to commit rape.

Since joining the soap, Lucy’s been involved in a string of hard-hitting stories, and has earned nominations for multiple awards, including the British Soap Awards, TV Choice Magazine and Inside Soap’s awards.

A former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College student, Lucy is represented by Scream Management, the casting agency of Blackpool-based Scream Theatre School.

At the RTS awards, Lucy will be up against her Corrie co-star Kym Marsh for the individual title, who’s character Michelle’s late miscarriage plot is also listed.

Also up for the best performance title will be Holyoaks’ Anna Passey and Kieron Richardson.

The RTS North West Awards will take place at the Hilton Deansgate Manchester on Saturday, November 11, hosted by Robert Rinder - best known as Judge Rinder.