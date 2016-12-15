Christmas film treats

For people who can’t wait another week until Christmas, Blackpool Winter Gardens will be showing classic Christmas films this weekend.

On Saturday, families are welcomed to enjoy It’s A Wonderful Life. The Frank Capra film was a box office flop when it was first released in 1946, but has gone on to be the quintessential Christmas film.

The 1947 original of Miracle on 34th Street will take Sunday’s slot, proving to all the doubtful children that Santa Claus does exist.

Next week, there will also be showings of Frozen and Polar Express.

The showings start at 2pm and tickets are available from the box office, priced at £5