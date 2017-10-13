Blackpool comedy’s first screening

Blackpool was the star of the show as a television channel held its 25th birthday bash.

As comedy channel Gold celebrated reaching a quarter of a century, a special screening of a new show filmed in the resort was aired to guests.

Johnny Vegas plays a resort coach driver in Murder on the Blackpool Express. Danny John-Jules, Robert Llewellyn and Craig Charles. Hollyoaks Jorgie Porter

Murder on the Blackpool Express, a comedy take on Agatha Christie’s classic Murder on the Orient Express, stars popular comic Johnny Vegas and star of BBC’s Car Share Sian Gibson.

The pair appear alongside Nigel Havers, Una Stubbs and Griff Rhys Jones for the feature-length original, which sees Vegas take on the role of a Blackpool coach driver caught up in a deadly conspiracy when his passengers start mysteriously dying during a trip.

Celebrities including Red Dwarf star and DJ Craig Charles and Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter were at the premiere in London on Wednesday.

· Murder on the Blackpool Express is expected to air on Gold in November.