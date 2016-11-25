Blackpool-born photographer’s fog-tastic photo!

A Blackpool-born photographer is at the centre of a worldwide media frenzy after capturing a stunning image in the Scottish highlands.

Melvin Nicholson, from Mereside, captured a wonderful image of a white “fog bow” over Rannoch Moor in the west of Scotland.

Melvin Nicholson

After a mention on Chris Evans’ Radio 2 breakfast show his image went viral on social media and he suddenly found himself and his picture in demand from all over the world.

Melvin, 44, was out on the moor south of Glencoe on Sunday when the very unusual white rainbow appeared.

Melvin, in Scotland running a photographic workshop, was with another photographer on an early-morning shoot.

He decided to use the lone tree as the focal point of his image and his colleague moved to another spot.

Then the “magical” rainbow appeared – and Melvin had the perfect shot of the three framed by the “fog bow”.

A “fog bow” is a similar phenomenon to a rainbow but it appears in fog rather than rain.

Melvin, who went to Knowle High School messaged Radio 2 early the following morning and sent them the photo. He posted on Facebook: “I ventured down to Rannoch Moor today with fellow talented Scottish landscape photographer Scott Robertson in preparation for my four day workshop that starts this Thursday when I saw this unbelievably beautiful white rainbow also known as a fog bow.

“Big thanks to Scott Robertson Landscape Photography too for showing me this tree otherwise I would not have captured this shot.”

After the Radio 2 mention, suddenly Melvin, his picture and the phenomenon of the “fog bow” was being discussed on the airwaves.

His phone started ringing non-stop.

He said: “My world has gone crazy these last 24 hours ever since I shared the fog bow image on social media.

“I now have an agent who is dealing with all requests.

“I have had National Geographic and all kinds of people wanting to use it.

“It all seems a bit weird to be honest.”

Melvin added: “Sometimes you can spend hours setting up a shot and it doesn’t work. This one happened fairly quickly.

“You’ve got to have the sun behind you to see the fog bow.

“It isn’t going to make me a millionaire, I am just thrilled that so many people have got to see it.”

Visit www.melvinnicholsonphotography.co.uk.