Bar set for change in Sonny’s career

In Hollyoaks, Poulton Sonny Flood played a character who spent a lot of his time on the wrong side of the law.

Now, six years after initially leaving the show, he’s pursuing a career in law himself.

Sonny Flood with fellow trainee doctors Jess French, Rosie Hogg, Sophie Cottam

The Fylde-born actor played Josh Ashworth in the soap between 2005 and 2010, getting tangled up in all sorts from drugs, joyriding to attempted murder.

Despite reappearing for three episodes in 2012, the 26-year-old has now swapped acting for the Bar as he studies to become a barrister.

It’s a dream the former Rossall student has always had, albeit one he had to put on hold to pursue an acting career.

Sonny said: “I always wanted to study history first at undergraduate level and then pursue the Graduate Diploma in Law,

“But because I didn’t go to university until I was 22 due to my acting jobs, I decided that now was the right time to pursue law completely.

“I like the complexity, intricacy and detail of law. I like solving problems and thinking of ways through them.

“Couple those aspects with the soft skills that the law requires as well as the ‘theatrical’ side of being a barrister, I see it as a really fulfilling and rewarding profession.”

After graduating with First Class Honours from his Law degree at the University of Manchester, Sonny has now enrolled on the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC) at Manchester’s BPP University Law School.

Sonny as a budding star at Rossall School

Mark Keith, the programme leader, thinks Sonny has all the qualities required to make it in the profession.

He said: “Sonny struck me as someone who had the potential to be an excellent barrister. He not only has the intellect but also combines it with a commercial edge which is necessary at the Bar these days.

“Sonny is committed, hard-working and personable so is great to have on the course. I am sure he will do very well on the course and at the Bar thereafter.”

Sonny isn’t the first television personality to try their hand at law, with John Cleese, Jerry Springer and Bob Mortimer all boasting law degrees.

It’s something that Sonny has found to be quite a smooth transition.

He added: “Acting and the law both require a certain amount of confidence. In both professions you have to be present, portray and provoke emotions and reactions.

“It’s also defined by hard work and that’s something you need to be prepared for both in acting and the law.

“Acting-wise, I’m still an actor but I’ve bigger things to concentrate on now. I’d never say never to a return to acting, however, I’m really happy where I am right now.”